Health secretary Matt Hancock said the government was "working on" plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people (Credit: gov.uk)

The government is “working on” plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers to avoid quarantine when they return from amber-list countries.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that this policy change was “absolutely something” the government was working on.





“This hasn’t been clinically advised yet, we’re working on it," said Hancock. “When I’m in a position to be able to say something, then we will do. But it’s absolutely something we’re working on and it’s something I want to see.”



The potential change would boost key summer amber-list destinations, such as Spain, Greece and Portugal. Instead of a 10-day quarantine, fully vaccinated Britons would undergo a series of daily Covid tests on their return home.



“We are working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe,” added Hancock.