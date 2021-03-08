Shapps said the report of the Global Travel Taskforce, due on 12 April, would be made public then

The government is assessing various "travel certification" schemes as part of ongoing efforts to safely restart international travel, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

Shapps told the Commons on Thursday (11 March) Iata’s Travel Pass and the World Economic Forum’s CommonPass were among the technologies being looked at by the Global Travel Taskforce.



The transport secretary also confirmed the taskforce’s 12 April report on restarting international travel would be made public, dismissing concerns it would be made directly to Number 10.



Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham pressed Shapps on how the government proposed getting aircraft back in the sky, and steps ministers were taking with global partners.



Shapps said "mark two" of the Global Travel Taskforce, which met for the first time earlier this month, would introduce travel certification "using schemes such as Iata’s Travel Pass or the World Economic Forum’s CommonPass.



"He [Higginbotham] will be interested to know I have been having conversations with my US counterpart and many others around the world to get that travel going again," added Shapps.