Which? wants the government to consult consumers on the restart of international travel

Consumer watchdog Which? has warned the government it is at risk of overlooking travellers’ concerns with regards to the restart of international travel if the Global Travel Taskforce fails to engage the public prior to publishing its 12 April report.

Which? on Monday (29 March) warned the government’s plans to restart foreign travel could be "doomed to failure" if consumers do no receive the reassurances they need on how travel will be made safe, and how their refunds rights will be upheld.



The organisation said despite the GTT’s concerted efforts to consult the travel, transport and tourism industries, international partners, the Covid-19 testing sector, academics and policy experts, engagement with consumers has so far been "largely limited" to correspondence via a single email address that is not clearly listed.



Which? has published a list of consumers priorities for travel, focusing on measures to improve consumer confidence, to make Covid tests and vaccine certification accessible and affordable, and ensure travellers have means to recourse if their travel plans are affected by Covid.



It also wants people to share their experiences with the GTT of how the pandemic has affected their travel plans over the psat year, and what their concerns are about the restart. The watchdog says consumers face another summer of disruption if the government does not provide assurances on safety, testing, travel certification, and the effects of Foreign Office advice.



Additionally, it has called on the government to ensure effective safety measures are enforced at airports – such as social distancing – to avoid additional Covid risks at the border.