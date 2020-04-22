Any statutory demands or winding up petitions issued to high street agents will be temporarily voided in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, which Alok Sharma, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), set out earlier this month.

Landlords also cannot invoke Commercial Rent Arrears Recovery procedures unless they are owed 90 days of unpaid rent.

This comes as all non-essential shops around the country have been ordered to close under strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"In this exceptional time for the UK, it is vital that we ensure businesses are kept afloat so that they can continue to provide the jobs our economy needs beyond the coronavirus pandemic," said Sharma.

He did urge tenants to pay whatever rent they can afford, however.

Robert Jenrick, communities secretary, added: "We understand that landlords are facing their own very serious pressures and are concerned about their position with lenders.

"We are working with banks and investors to seek ways to address these issues and guide the whole sector through the pandemic."

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, described rent as "a huge burden for retailers" and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said the measures were "helpful and pragmatic".