Greece could be one of the first destinations to reopen to British travellers

Greece could be one of the first destinations to reopen to British travellers

Confidence is reportedly growing within Westminster in the prospect of overseas summer getaways.

The Times reports cautious optimism among ministers and officials working on plans to ease lockdown.



Citing a Whitehall source, the paper on Friday (19 February) said the outlook for foreign holidays was "increasingly positive".



According to The Times, vaccination certification will likely play a key role in any getaways.



It comes after health secretary Matt Hancock earlier this week gave the clearest indication yet such a regime would be brought into effect if sought by destinations.



Speaking to Sky News on Monday (15 February), Hancock said the UK government was working with countries around the world on how vaccine certification "can happen in a way that can be assured".



“We want Brits to be able to travel to those countries and enable Brits to be able to demonstrate their vaccine status, so that sort of vaccine certification is something we’re talking to our international counterparts about," said the health secretary.



A day later, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast that if other countries were to require a vaccine certificate, "it was right we [government] facilitate it".



“Already when people travel to certain countries, they have to have a yellow fever certificate," said Zahawi. "So I think it’s right that we do that [offer Covid vaccination certificates] and that’s what we’re working on if there is a requirement.



“Any [traveller] can then ask for their vaccine certificate in the way we do pre-departure certificates now."