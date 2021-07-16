From Monday (19 July), fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries will no longer have to self-isolate upon their return to the UK.

However, the UK government confirmed on Friday evening (16 July) that France – which is on the amber list – would be excluded from the new rules.

It means even those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to quarantine for 10 days and submit to tests on days two and eight of their return from France.

The exclusion will also apply to those transiting through France, the Press Association reports.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “While we are committed to continuing to open up international travel safely, our absolute priority is to protect public health here in the UK.”

Heath Secretary Sajid Javid added: “We have always been clear we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme."

The move comes after it was reported on Friday morning the UK government was looking at whether to place France on the red list.