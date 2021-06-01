The government is reportedly considering a quarantine exemption for Brits who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Telegraph reports the move would allow arrivals into the England to skip quarantine if they’ve had both their jabs.



Such a relaxation of the rules would, in effect, turn amber list destinations green for those who have been fully vaccinated.



This would open up Spain, Greece, France, Italy and a host of other popular European destinations, as well as some further afield.



According to The Telegraph, health secretary Matt Hancock has intimated he would be open to the suggestion, although the plan would still involve some form of testing requirement.



It is unclear at this stage what this would amount to, but the government currently insists all arrivals – including those who have been fully vaccinated – from green list countries take a PCR test for Covid-19 by the end of the second day of their return to ensure any infections can be genomically sequenced to check for variants.



It was reportedly Hancock and cabinet secretary Michael Gove who insisted on tougher border measures at the first review of the UK government’s green list earlier this month, which saw Portugal – the only viable mainstream destination on the list – removed just three weeks after it was placed on the list.