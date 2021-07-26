The news comes as some further travel restrictions are eased on Monday (2 August), including inbound quarantine rules for arrivals vaccinated in the US or EU. However, stricter "amber plus" rules remain in place for France.

Meanwhile, an international effort is under way in Turkey, whose resorts have been hit by wildfires.

Here are the latest headlines affecting travel on Monday (2 August).

Tory revolt over amber list crackdown

Tory backbenchers and the travel industry have criticised “inexplicably complicated” plans to warn holidaymakers against visiting popular destinations such as Spain. Ministers are in discussions about creating a new amber watchlist of countries that are at risk of moving to the government’s travel red list with little warning. (The Times)

Chancellor leads rebellion over ‘amber plus’ proposals

Rishi Sunak has warned colleagues the travel industry faces devastation if plans for an ‘amber plus’ list are implemented. Ministers signed off the proposal last week, but Sunak has written to Boris Johnson saying the policy was ’out of step with our international competitors’ and threatened jobs. (The Daily Mail)



Airlines plead with government to save jobs

Major airlines in the UK have issued a joint plea to the government for a last-minute rescue of summer holidays, warning restrictions beyond this week could result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in the sector. (The Independent)



Travel restrictions eased from today

Travellers fully vaccinated in the US or European Union no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country as of 04.00 today. Tougher rules remain in place for France, with travellers still required to quarantine even if double jabbed. International cruise ships can now depart from England and Northern Ireland after a 16-month pause. (BBC)

Wildfires spread through Turkey’s resort regions

Eight people have died as firefighters from several countries battled blazes around Bodrum and Marmaris. Tourists and locals have been evacuated following wildfires that have spread along the coast, with many having to be taken out by sea. (BBC)

Heathrow loses a third of its exec team

Heathrow airport has been rocked by the exodus of almost half of its executive committee as it grapples with the fallout from the pandemic. Carol Hui, Andrew Macmillan and Chris Garton, chief of staff, chief strategy officer, and chief solutions officer, have quit Heathrow’s eight-person leadership team. (The Telegraph)