The UK government is reportedly exploring a traffic light system for the resumption of international travel according to reports in the national press on Monday (22 March).

The Guardian claims to have been told such a scheme could come into effect in August and would be based on several factors, including progress of vaccine certificate agreements.



According to The Guardian, the system was discussed in early in early March as part of plans to restart international travel.



International travel is not expected to restart until 17 May "at the earliest" according to prime minister Boris Johnson’s Covid roadmap, and is yet subject to a report by the Global Travel Taskforce due on 12 April.



The Cabinet Office, meanwhile, is carrying out a review of domestic vaccine certification which could unlock various aspects of the leisure and hospitality industries.



This review, the Department for Transport has said, will be "closely integrated" with the Global Travel Taskforce’s work.



Johnson’s spokesperson would not be drawn on the possibility of linking a vaccination certification scheme with a traffic light system when questioned on Monday, The Guardian reports.



The EU Commission announced plans last week for a digital green pass regime, which would allow travellers to verify their Covid status through a vaccine certificate or negative test for travel.



The Guardian said travel to countries designated "green" would be based on vaccine pass agreements.



The Telegraph, meanwhile, carried a similar report on Monday, suggesting the UK government’s current hotel quarantine "red list" would remain in place, albeit subject to change, while travel to and from countries designated "amber" would depend on pre-departure testing and self-isolation.