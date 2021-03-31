The government is backing the Air Travel Trust fund until September 2022

The government is backing the Air Travel Trust fund until September 2022

The government has extended its financial backing for the Air Travel Trust (ATT) fund for another 12 months.

The move to extend the government’s guarantee by one year to 30 September 2022 was confirmed in the report by the Global Travel Taskforce published on Friday (9 April). The government last year issued the ATT guarantee up to 30 September 2021.





“Government will continue to protect consumers’ rights to a refund for Atol-protected bookings, if the issuing business fails,” said the report.



“If a travel business with an Atol ceases trading, the Atol scheme will continue to protect consumers who had booked Atol-protected holidays with that business.



“It will also continue to support consumers that are abroad when this happens. Consumers will be able to claim financial reimbursement for the cost of replacing parts of an Atol-protected package.



“The scheme is designed to reassure consumers and will provide assistance in the event of a travel business failure.”



Atol protection for the issuing of refund credit notes (RCNs) is currently due to expire on 30 April 2021.