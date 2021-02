The minister in charge of the vaccination rollout has called such a scheme “discriminatory” (Credit: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash)

The UK government has “no plan” to introduce vaccine passports enabling Brits to travel abroad this summer, with the minister in charge of the vaccination rollout believing such a scheme to be “discriminatory”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (7 February), Nadhim Zahawi said as vaccinations were not mandated by the state and were administered “by consent” such a policy would not be feasible.

