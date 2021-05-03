Grant Shapps urged holidaymakers to "apply a bit of common sense" when choosing whether to travel to an amber country

The government is increasing the number of home visits to check people are complying with quarantine rules after returning from amber countries.

Home secretary Priti Patel has warned travellers from amber list countries, such as Spain, Greece and France, to expect a visit from officials to ensure they are complying with the 10-day quarantine rule.

Quarantine enforcement is being stepped up by the government which said it can now carry out up to 10,000 home visits per day. Those breaking self-isolation rules face a £10,000 fine.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged UK residents to “apply a bit of common sense” when deciding whether to travel to amber list destinations following the lifting of the ban on foreign trips.

“People should not be using the red and amber lists to go holiday,” he added. “You should only go to amber countries in extreme or exceptional circumstances. We are starting to shift responsibility back to individuals to look at what are the right and wrong things to do.