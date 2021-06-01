The government has continued to stress the 'support' it has given to UK airports during the Covid crisis

The government has insisted it has “stood behind” the aviation and travel sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport minister Rachel Maclean told the House of Commons that the government “fully recognises and supports the importance of the aviation industry for the country”.

“That’s why the government has stood behind the sector and provided up to £7 billion in the round of support for jobs, through the furlough scheme and support for airports and the airline industry,” added Maclean.

“It’s vitally important that we get the travel industry back on its feet – that’s why we are taking a public health approach to restarting travel.”

Courts’ comments echoed those of vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, who led the government’s Covid briefing on Wednesday (23 June).

The government is due to announce its latest update to the traffic light system on Thursday (24 June) evening.