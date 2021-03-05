People travelling internationally will be legally required to fill in a new travel declaration form from Monday (8 March) and will commit a criminal offence if they go to a departure port without a completed form.

Although UK residents are currently banned from going on holiday until at least 17 May, they can still travel abroad legally for several reasons, such as work, volunteering, education, medical or compassionate grounds, and to attend weddings, funerals and other “related” events.

The new Declaration for International Travel form will have to be filled in from Monday with travellers having to declare their reason for travelling overseas.

The move is one of a series of proposals set out by home secretary Priti Patel in January to limit international travel from the UK.

The new form only applies to people travelling outside the UK from England, as there are different rules for international travel from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.