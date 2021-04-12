The government’s continued failure to understand the interconnectivity of travel is continuing to hold back any form of "meaningful recovery" across the sector, the latest TTG Debate has heard.

Kelly Cookes, the Advantage Travel Partnership’s leisure director; James Coughlan, director of sales and business development at Abercrombie & Kent; and founder and chief executive of the PC Agency, Paul Charles, joined TTG’s latest debate on Wednesday (14 April) to discuss the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework for the resumption of international travel.

Cookes said the taskforce’s 20-page report, published on Friday (9 April), didn’t provide enough detail or clarity to build a complete picture of what the eventual resumption will look like, while also offering scant provision on how – and when – to start planning for any significant uptick in international travel. "We are still in limbo," she said.

"It’s making it difficult to advise customers who want to travel imminently, and we do need more detail pretty quickly for the 17 May restart. But from where we were two or three weeks ago, we are making positive steps forward. We’ve just got quite a long way to go."

Cookes added there were still myriad unresolved concerns around the categorisation of countries under the government’s new traffic light system, the required standard – and cost – of testing for those returning to the UK, and the relationship between the new rules and procedures being announced by government and how Foreign Office advice will be issued and maintained when travel does restart.