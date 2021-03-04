The government has launched a new jobs portal for the aviation industry designed to “safeguard the sector” as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the coming months.

The online Aviation Skills Retention Platform has been launched with more than 2,000 vacancies in the industry with the aim of helping people who are currently unable to work because of the pandemic to find new roles.

The initiative sees the government partnering with several leading employers, such as the CAA, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce.

The move coincides as the government also renews the Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme for another six months as part of the Budget.





Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re supporting our aviation sector by launching an online jobs market to match aviation workers with thousands of vacancies, helping skilled workers regain high value positions across this hugely important sector.



“At the same time, we’re renewing our scheme to help airports and ground operators with their fixed costs. Grants of up to £4 million will be available, building on the success of the scheme launched in January.”