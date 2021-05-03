Balpa wants govt to compensate airlines and travel businesses for the confusion it says ministers have caused

Pilots union Balpa has called for an immediate end to the government’s "damaging" mixed messaging on international travel, while Travel Network Group chief Gary Lewis has said the confusion risked hindering the travel sector’s fledgling recovery.

General secretary Brian Strutton on Wednesday (19 May) said that while the public was "understandably confused" by the new traffic light system, the least they could expect from government ministers was for them to understand it.



It comes after 48 hours’ confusion over the government’s stance on travel to amber list destinations, which is not illegal – but has been robustly discouraged by health secretary Matt Hancock and prime minister Boris Johnson.



On Tuesday (18 May), health minister Lord Bethell told the House of Lords travel was “dangerous” and that people shouldn’t be considering getting away this year for any reason owing to the risk posed by new variants of Covid-19.



The government’s traffic light system sets out the testing and self-isolation rules by which arrivals must abide, with the decision to travel to a specific destination up to individual travellers after the blanket ban on non-essential travel was lifted on Monday (17 May).