The Jet Zero Council was due to meet for the second time on Tuesday (Credit: Antonio Janeski/Unsplash)

The government has pledged £15 million to support innovations that could drive production of sustainable aviation fuels from everyday waste.

Launched on Tuesday (16 March), its Green Fuel, Green Skies competition will support UK companies’ efforts to convert household rubbish, waste wood and excess electricity into jet fuel.



It claims sustainable aviation fuel offers emissions savings of more than 70% compared to conventional fuels.



Firms will be able to bid for a share of the £15 million pot, which the Department for Transport (DfT) said had been put aside to "kick-start development of first-of-a-kind production plants" capable of producing sustainable fuels "at scale".



The government’s Jet Zero Council, which was set up last June, will convene on Tuesday for its second meeting, which is due to be attended by Heathrow chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe. The first featured the bosses of easyJet and Virgin Atlantic.



The DfT said Gilthorpe would seek to help the group extend its reach with key stakeholders throughout aviation striving to drive forward decarbonisation of aviation.



Other new additions include representation from the Royal Air Force and Civil Aviation Authority.