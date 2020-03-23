TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Govt pledges further steps to repatriate UK travellers 'if necessary'

29 Mar 2020by Jennifer Morris

The government has said it will take further steps to bring home UK passengers abroad in the coming days if necessary. 

Houses of Parliament (stock)

Speaking during the government’s daily briefing today (29 March), Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for housing, said the foreign secretary (Dominic Raab), had spent the weekend speaking to his counterparts overseas to facilitate the return of UK citizens as soon as possible amid the coronavirus crisis – especially where commercial flights are no longer available.

 

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect our nationals across the world,” said Jenrick. “It is a top priority.

 

“We haven’t ruled out repatriation flights and we are doing those in some cases.”

 

On Friday (27 March) the Foreign Office announced it had chartered a further three British Airways flights to help hundreds of British tourists stranded in Peru return to the UK. The first departs today (29 March) from Lima.

 

“If we need to take more steps of that kind in the days ahead then we will,” said Jenrick.

