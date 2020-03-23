Speaking during the government’s daily briefing today (29 March), Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for housing, said the foreign secretary (Dominic Raab), had spent the weekend speaking to his counterparts overseas to facilitate the return of UK citizens as soon as possible amid the coronavirus crisis – especially where commercial flights are no longer available.

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect our nationals across the world,” said Jenrick. “It is a top priority.

“We haven’t ruled out repatriation flights and we are doing those in some cases.”

On Friday (27 March) the Foreign Office announced it had chartered a further three British Airways flights to help hundreds of British tourists stranded in Peru return to the UK. The first departs today (29 March) from Lima.

“If we need to take more steps of that kind in the days ahead then we will,” said Jenrick.