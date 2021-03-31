The Global Travel Taskforce has committed to work with the travel sector and testing firms to reduce costs

The UK government has pledged to bring down the cost of Covid testing for leisure travellers ahead of the likely resumption of international travel this summer.

A keenly awaited framework from the Global Travel Taskforce on the resumption of overseas travel from 17 May “at the earliest” was unveiled on Friday (9 April).

In its report to the government, the taskforce has committed to work with the travel industry and private testing sector to reduce the price of testing.

The taskforce said it would look to reduce the cost to travellers of any mandatory testing upon their return home, and examine the potential for government to provide pre-departure tests.

Testing will be “an essential part” of safely reopening international travel, the taskforce said, underpinning a large proportion of its plans for the restart.