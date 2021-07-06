EasyJet's Johan Lundgren called for more countries to be added to the UK's green list

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has warned the UK “risks” losing its status as one of the world’s leading nations for travel and tourism, due to government policies for reopening international travel.

Lundgren, chief executive of the Luton-based airline, told TTG editor Sophie Griffiths there was a danger current UK government policy “could be inflicting permanent damage to the whole of this industry”.

“The UK is a place where people travel from all over the world to come and look at the processes and procedures,” said Lundgren, during the TTG Agenda 2021: Surviving the Summer event for TTG+ subscribers.

“I came to the UK in 2009 because I thought the UK is the place to get to the heart of the industry and learn the most.

“But that risks not being the case going forward. They could be inflicting permanent damage to the sector and the whole of this industry."