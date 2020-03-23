The Times reports foreign secretary Dominic Raab could announce a rescue package in the coming days, with support from the RAF.



It comes after housing secretary Robert Jenrick revealed at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday (29 March) Raab had spent the weekend making arrangements with his foreign counterparts.



“We take seriously our responsibility to protect our nationals across the world,” said Jenrick. "We haven’t ruled out repatriation flights, and we are doing those in some cases.”



According to The Times, RAF Voyager transport aircraft - converted Airbus A330s with capacity for almost 300 passengers - could be used as part of the operation.



The government hasn’t to date called on the RAF for support, but did late last week charter several British Airways aircraft to bring home a number of Britons stranded in Peru.