Ministers are reportedly set to announce the plans later this week

The UK government is reportedly ready to drop the 10-day quarantine rule for British travellers returning from countries on the amber list.

Citing a "senior government source", The Times reports the scheme could be introduced by August once enough people will have received both of their Covid-19 jabs.

Ministers are due to announce an update on the UK’s travel restrictions over the coming days, ahead of the first formal review of the traffic light system on 28 June. However, it is not expected that a "significant" number of countries will be added to the green list.

On Monday (21 June), health secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC lifting quarantine rules for travellers with both jabs is something that "will be introduced, subject to clinical advice, as as soon as it’s reasonable to do so".

However, prime minister Boris Johnson played down the prospect, and warned that 2021 would be "a difficult year for travel".

He told TV news channels: "There will be hassle, there will be delays I’m afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in."