No countries will be added to the UK government’s green list on Thursday (3 June), it has been reported.

According to the BBC, the list of 12 countries and territories – from which arrivals into the UK don’t have to self-isolate for 10 days – will be left unchanged at the list’s first three-weekly review.

The list currently features Portugal, Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel, although Portugal is the only truly recognisable and viable destination at this time.

The BBC reports it is possible some countries or territories could be removed from the list on Thursday, and that it is more likely more countries will be added to the red list.

A full government announcement is expected later in Thursday.

The UK’s devolved administration are free to set their own rules on travel, such as their own tailored green, amber and red lists, although Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all opted in the first instance to adopt the green list set out by the UK government that applies to England.

