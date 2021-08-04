All arrivals from France, regardless of their vaccination status, have had to quarantine for 10 days since the government suddenly created the so-called amber plus category on 16 July.



But the UK government has now announced that arrivals from France to England will no longer have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



“The step aligns France with the rest of the amber list now that the proportion of Beta variant cases has fallen, where those who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorised and administered in the UK, US or Europe do not need to quarantine when arriving in England,” said the Department for Transport in a statement.



“This move also simplifies the system to three categories, as well as the green watchlist, to give travellers notice where green status is at risk.”