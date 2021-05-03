Grant Shapps is due to hold a press conference on the resumption of international travel on Friday

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is due to hold a press conference on Friday (7 May) when he will give further details about the new traffic light system to restart international travel from England.

During the Downing Street briefing at 5pm, Shapps is expected to reveal whether international travel will be able to resume as planned from 17 May, as well as which destinations will be classified as green, amber and red under the traffic light system.

The industry has been waiting for weeks to find out how destinations will be classified since the government revealed its plans of how to restart international travel last month.

There are hopes for a surge in bookings for those destinations that are given green status meaning they will only face the lowest level of Covid-19 restrictions, although this will still involve testing requirements.