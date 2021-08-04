The industry body said the current situation facing double-jabbed travellers was “hugely expensive and unnecessary” and “deterring” the British public from going overseas.

Calls from the WTTC follow reports health secretary Sajid Javid has requested the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate “excessive” pricing of PCR tests and “exploitative practices” by test providers.

Pressure continues to grow on the government to crackdown on the high price of Covid tests required for international travel – with testing in the UK among the most costly in Europe.

The average price for a PCR test is around £75 – with some firms offering results within 90 minutes for up to £400, the WTTC said.

Under the WTTC’s plans, returning UK visitors would only need an “affordable” antigen test, with additional PCR tests reserved for those who tested positive.



Unvaccinated visitors would continue to take a test on departure, as well as a PCR test on day two of their return.

“This would remove the huge financial burden, which is depressing demand for travel, effectively halting the revival of international travel,” said the WTTC.

“Genomic sequencing data from PCR tests is harvested by the government to rapidly identify variants of concern, understand transmission and slow the spread, however WTTC challenges why consumers should have to pay for this.”

According to a WTTC carried out by YouGov this summer, almost half of British adults (47%) viewed the financial costs of tests as a main barrier to international travel.

The research also found worries over the cost of tests were placed ahead of personal health concerns, which came in at 34%.