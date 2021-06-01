A limited number of red list services from flight ban countries will be permitted from Tuesday 8 June (Credit: Heathrow airport)

A limited number of red list services from flight ban countries will be permitted from Tuesday 8 June (Credit: Heathrow airport)

A limited number of flights from red list countries previously subject to a UK flight ban will be permitted starting next week under a new government trial.

Flights will have to arrive at dedicated terminals at Heathrow and Birmingham airports to separate red list arrivals from those arriving from green and amber list destinations.



Passengers will be processed separately to other arrivals before proceeding straight to a hotel quarantine facility.

Announcing the trial on Thursday (3 June), the Department for Transport claimed it would reduce queues at the border.



The "limited trial" will get under way on Tuesday (8 June), which coincides with the addition of a further seven countries to the UK government’s Covid red list, expanding it to 50 countries.



Joining India, Pakistan, the UAE and Turkey on the red list are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad & Tobago.