The government has announced a Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, whereby it will pay 80% of the salaries of those temporarily laid off amid the coronavirus crisis.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was unheard of for the UK government to step in to pay people’s wages.
He said: "Any employer, big or small, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible."
Employers will be able to apply to HMRC for a grant for most of the wages of people who are not working but are kept on payroll rather than being laid off.
The amount will be 80% of the salary (up to £2,500 a month) of retained workers, which is just above median income and can be topped up further by the employer.
There will be no limit to the funding.
More to follow