Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was unheard of for the UK government to step in to pay people’s wages.

He said: "Any employer, big or small, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible."

Employers will be able to apply to HMRC for a grant for most of the wages of people who are not working but are kept on payroll rather than being laid off.

The amount will be 80% of the salary (up to £2,500 a month) of retained workers, which is just above median income and can be topped up further by the employer.

There will be no limit to the funding.

