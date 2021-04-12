Portugal is among countries that have pledged to reopen to Brits based on their vaccination status

The government is reportedly preparing to roll out vaccination certification in time for the summer holiday season.

The Telegraph reports the industry has been briefed by the government on the regime, which could be ready for a 17 May restart.



It reports the certification scheme will provide British travellers an official government-approved document verifying their vaccination status for use at foreign borders.



The EU is working on its own digital green pass proposal, which will seek to restore intra-EU travel using vaccination and test certification. It has confirmed the scheme will have provisions for third countries, such as the UK.



Greece is among a number of countries that have pledged to smooth entry for visitors that have been vaccinated against Covid-19, or tested negative prior to departure.



Other countries that are reportedly ready to reopen to vaccinated Brits include Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Croatia.



Portugal’s tourism minister last month said the country would look to reopen to British travellers through a combination of vaccination and immunisation certification, and testing.



Croatia, meanwhile, will allow non-EU tourists to enter the country so long as they can evidence their negative Covid status via similar means.