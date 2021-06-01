The UK government is focusing on increasing the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, but there are fears about a shortage of jabs.

Scotland is also set to follow England in delaying the lifting of remaining Covid lockdown restrictions until July to allow time for more people to be immunised.

On the travel front, there are now doubts about whether Heathrow will need a third runway following the pandemic, while Ireland has changed its quarantine rules for visitors from Britain.

Here are all the latest headlines from the national press on Wednesday (16 June).



Now over 18s grab jabs

All adults will be able to book Covid vaccinations by the end of this week as the UK government steps up its efforts to immunise more people across the country in the fight to stop the growing spread of the Delta variant of the virus. (Metro)

Pfizer supply shortage jabs rollout to slow

Plans to immunise more of the younger adult population are set to be slowed by a shortage in the supplies of the Pfizer Covid vaccine, with the number of jabs to virus “hotspots” already being cut. (The Daily Telegraph)

Scotland follows England’s halt to easing



First minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that the Scottish government is likely to postpone the full lifting of Covid restrictions across the country until July to allow more vaccinations to be carried out. (Financial Times)



Heathrow expansion thrown off by pandemic



The building of a third runway at Heathrow may no longer be needed due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, according to Sir Howard Davies who led the Airports Commission review into the hub airport’s expansion and recommended the extra runway should be permitted in 2015. (The Times)



New rules for unvaccinated travellers to Ireland



The Irish government has introduced new rules for unvaccinated visitors from Britain requiring them to self-isolate for 10 days. These travellers will also have to provide negative PCR tests on days five and 10 before they can leave quarantine. Even people who have been vaccinated must quarantine for five days. (BBC News)



US-EU agree truce in long-running aircraft subsidies row



US president Joe Biden has agreed a ceasefire with the EU in the long-running trade dispute about state subsidises to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus. The two sides have agreed a truce in the dispute for the next five years following meetings in Brussels. (The Guardian)