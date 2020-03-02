Shapps said the Department for Transport (DfT) was "urgently working" to restore connectivity, and to help Flybe staff find new roles after the airline collapsed on Thursday (5 March).



"Very sad that @flybe has gone out of business after serving passengers for four decades," Shapps tweeted during the early hours of Thursday morning as the news was confirmed.



"Government staff will be on hand at UK airports ready to assist and we’re working with airline, train and bus operators to help people find alternative ways home.



"We are also urgently working with industry to identify how key routes can be re-established by other airlines as soon as possible.



"And we’ll be working with @flybe staff to help them find new work in travel or other industries."



A DfT spokesperson added: “We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry.”