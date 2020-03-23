At a press conference today (30 March), foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced a new agreement between the government and British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan.

People who are struggling to get home will be able to book and transfer tickets between the carriers where commercial routes are still available. Where they are not, Raab said the government had invested £75 million in special charter flights.

It will be all organised through a travel management company (TMC).

The move follows travel restrictions from the FCO, advising people against travel abroad, which came into force on 17 March.

More follows...