An MP has called for international cruising to be allowed to restart from 17 May, alongside aviation.

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North, said international travel advice for cruising should be aligned with that for aviation.



She has called on aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts to work with colleagues across government to soften the Foreign Office’s (FCDO) stance on cruise.



"The cruise industry is a significant employer in the Southampton area, but British travellers are still advised by the FCDO against cruising – even as advice on flying is set to be relaxed along with eased restrictions," said Nokes in the Commons on Thursday (29 April).



"Approval has been given for domestic cruising, but please can my honourable friend [Courts] work with colleagues across government to make sure international travel advice for cruising is aligned with that for aviation?"



Courts said re recognised the importance of cruising to Nokes’ constituency. "A home port call is estimated to generate approximately £2.95 million, which underlines the critical importance of cruises for employment in Southampton and other ports," said the minister.



"The restart of domestic cruises has indeed been confirmed, and the Global Travel Taskforce (GTT) advises international cruises will restart alongside the wider restart in international travel.



"I am committed to working with colleagues at the FCDO and across government to see a safe restart of international cruises as soon as possible, in line with the GTT."