Several titles carry stories on the amber list turmoil, with a review of the system understood to be due this week. It comes after chancellor Rishi Sunak called for simpler rules at the weekend.

Boris Johnson on Monday (2 August) said he wanted a more "balanced" approach to the UK’s travel rules.

Meanwhile, queues at Heathrow have been blamed on a new computer system designed to alleviate them, and there are warnings the end of furlough will bring significant job losses.

Here are all the latest headlines affecting travel on Tuesday (3 August).

‘Now axe amber completely’

Boris Johnson faces calls to scrap the amber category following a furious backlash from MPs and travel chiefs. Bosses at 300 travel firms wrote to Boris Johnson to urge him to adopt a simpler red or green system. (The Daily Mail)

Amber watchlist proposal scrapped

The government has abandoned plans for an amber watchlist of countries following a backlash from MPs and the travel industry. Boris Johnson has been considering the idea of a category that could switch to red at short notice as part of a review of the traffic light system this week. (BBC)

Cabinet revolt stops Spain being added to new watchlist

Ministers were considering adding Spain to the proposed amber plus category, which could have caused an exodus of up to a million British tourists on holiday there. There were fears Greece and Italy would also be included. Health secretary Sajid Javid was in favour of amber plus. (The Times)

Quarter mile queues at Heathrow as system crashes

A new £372 million computer system is causing massive queues at Heathrow because it keeps crashing. The database, known as Border Crossing, was brought into use in June, more than three years late. (The Daily Mail)

‘Sink or swim’ furlough puts jobs at risk

Pushing ahead with the Treasury’s “sink or swim” attitude towards jobs is putting hundreds of thousands of people at risk of redundancy, economists and businesses have warned. Businesses were required to pick up a bigger chunk of the furlough bill from 1 August, meaning it is no longer cost-effective for some companies. (The i)