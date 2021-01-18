Airports and ground handlers must get their applications in by 21 February (Credit: Safwan Mahmud / Unsplash)

Airports and ground handlers must get their applications in by 21 February (Credit: Safwan Mahmud / Unsplash)

The government’s long-awaited airport support scheme for airports in England has opened for applications.

Airports can stake their claim for a slice of £8 million pot, which was announced last November and detailed by aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts earlier this month.

Then, Courts said the government would aim to provide grants from the fund by the end of the year.

Pilots union Balpa, though, said the initiative didn’t go anywhere near far enough.

The Airport Operators Association, meanwhile, said airports were running on empty, and would need extra financial support to cover a range of expenses if they were to be able to continue operating.

"The Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme is now open for applications, which will give a boost to airports and ground handlers across England," said Courts on Friday (29 January) in a tweet.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps added: "The Airport Support Scheme is now LIVE! Airports and ground handlers across England can apply for up to £8 million of financial support from today – apply here!"