The government’s system for booking a hotel for the new UK hotel quarantine scheme had to be taken offline shortly after being launched.
The booking platform had to be taken down temporarily for maintenance “to correct a minor technical error”, according to reports.
The Department of Health said rooms were available "and travellers will be able to book through the site imminently".
"Due to a minor technical issue, the link to the booking portal in this guidance will not be available until later today," said the government on its website.
The enforced hotel quarantine scheme for UK and Irish residents returning from 33 “red list” countries is due to start on Monday (15 February).