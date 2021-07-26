Cruise leaders have expressed their delight after confirmation the government ban on international ocean cruising from England will be lifted next week.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps delivered an update on Wednesday afternoon (28 July) to say the Foreign Office restriction – in place since July 2020 – would be dropped from 2 August.
The FCDO has since updated its advice on international cruise travel to reflect the relaxation.
Clia UK and Ireland managing director Andy Harmer said the decision was “very good news for the industry”, describing how the success of the sector’s domestic restart had “led the way” towards the international resumption.
“The cruise industry has worked intensively during the past 18 months in collaboration with the government, health authorities, ports, and other industry bodies to develop enhanced protocols that protect guests, crew, and the destinations we visit,” said Harmer.
“The industry looks forward to welcoming guests back onboard to visit international destinations.”
UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said he believed the cruise sector had “done everything the government has asked of it” during the industry’s suspension of operations amid the pandemic.
Sanguinetti added cruise lines had gone “above and beyond what other sectors have to do” and called the decision “long overdue”
“The cruise industry has developed new protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew, making it the safest environment in the travel and hospitality sectors,” he said.
“We know passengers will be desperate to start sailing again and enjoying the delights that cruise travel has to offer.”
Meanwhile, P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said his line was “absolutely delighted” with the government announcement.
“This is the news we have been working towards and cannot wait to welcome you back onboard,” he added.
P&O is due to restart international sailings on Iona and Britannia from 25 September will calls in the Mediterranean, Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.
Saga Travel chief executive Nick Stace, who told the BBC on Thursday (22 July) he was "very hopeful" the ban would be lifted this week, said the move came as "a huge boost".
“Ensuring the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we’ve worked tirelessly to create the safest possible environment onboard our ships,” he said.
“Our customers have been eagerly awaiting certainty from government so they can plan their cruises beyond UK shores and today’s news will give them the clarity they need to do that.”