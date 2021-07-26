Transport secretary Grant Shapps delivered an update on Wednesday afternoon (28 July) to say the Foreign Office restriction – in place since July 2020 – would be dropped from 2 August.

The FCDO has since updated its advice on international cruise travel to reflect the relaxation.

Clia UK and Ireland managing director Andy Harmer said the decision was “very good news for the industry”, describing how the success of the sector’s domestic restart had “led the way” towards the international resumption.

“The cruise industry has worked intensively during the past 18 months in collaboration with the government, health authorities, ports, and other industry bodies to develop enhanced protocols that protect guests, crew, and the destinations we visit,” said Harmer.

We're also able to confirm the restart of international cruises\uD83D\uDEA2and flexible testing programmes to help key workers and drive our economic recovery.



Whether you’re a family or a business, this is progress we can all enjoy. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

“The industry looks forward to welcoming guests back onboard to visit international destinations.”

UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said he believed the cruise sector had “done everything the government has asked of it” during the industry’s suspension of operations amid the pandemic.

Sanguinetti added cruise lines had gone “above and beyond what other sectors have to do” and called the decision “long overdue”



“The cruise industry has developed new protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers and crew, making it the safest environment in the travel and hospitality sectors,” he said.