The government’s Tourism Recovery Plan has come under fire from senior industry leaders, who voiced their frustrations over its “lack of tangible policies”.
The Save Future Travel Coalition - comprising 16 trade organisations and associations including Abta, Advantage, Aito, Clia, the SPAA and TTNG - has written to culture secretary Oliver Dowden following the report’s publication last month, branding its outlook “disappointing”.
Concerns were also raised with a statement in the plan describing how ministers aimed to “embrace” current restrictions on overseas travel as an “opportunity” by “boosting domestic demand”.
On page 14, the report reads: “…given this global competition, the UK must focus on stimulating domestic tourist demand in the short term – starting with a Great British Summer – and attracting new and returning international tourists as overseas travel becomes possible again.”
The coalition emphasised how the outbound tourism sector is worth more than £37 billion and supports more than 500,000 UK jobs and stressed the importance of retaining international connectivity to help Britain’s economic recovery from Covid.