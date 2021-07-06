The Save Future Travel Coalition has written to the culture secretary branding the report's outlook “disappointing”

The government’s Tourism Recovery Plan has come under fire from senior industry leaders, who voiced their frustrations over its “lack of tangible policies”.

The Save Future Travel Coalition - comprising 16 trade organisations and associations including Abta, Advantage, Aito, Clia, the SPAA and TTNG - has written to culture secretary Oliver Dowden following the report’s publication last month, branding its outlook “disappointing”.

Concerns were also raised with a statement in the plan describing how ministers aimed to “embrace” current restrictions on overseas travel as an “opportunity” by “boosting domestic demand”.

On page 14, the report reads: “…given this global competition, the UK must focus on stimulating domestic tourist demand in the short term – starting with a Great British Summer – and attracting new and returning international tourists as overseas travel becomes possible again.”

The coalition emphasised how the outbound tourism sector is worth more than £37 billion and supports more than 500,000 UK jobs and stressed the importance of retaining international connectivity to help Britain’s economic recovery from Covid.