Some of travel's biggest firms want more transparency around how the government makes its traffic light judgements

The government’s traffic light regime will be scrutinised in the High Court today (9 July) following a legal challenge led by Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

MAG has called for more transparency around how countries are categorised under the system. Its challenge has been backed by Ryanair, British Airways parent IAG, easyJet and Tui UK and Ireland, among others.



Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift will oversee the hearing on Friday morning (9 July).



Lodged several weeks ago, the hearing comes just a day after transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the government would ease quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.



However, addressing the House of Commons on Thursday (8 July), Shapps rejected suggestions the system was opaque, stating the methodology behind the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s decision-making was regularly being published on gov.uk.



Shapps said there was a variety of reasons why a country was categorised amber rather than green, and stressed it wasn’t solely based on infection rates. These factors include a country or destination’s genomic sequencing capacity and rate of vaccination.