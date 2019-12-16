The airline is trialling vanilla-flavoured, leakproof holders as a long-term waste reduction measure in its operations both in the air and on the ground.

Air New Zealand currently hands out eight million disposable cups each year which go into landfill.

The crispy cups are made using wheat flour, sugar, egg, vanilla essence and natural vanilla flavour by Twiice, which claims they will not go soggy for “at least as long as it will take to drink your coffee, and longer”.

Niki Chave, Air New Zealand’s senior manager of customer experience, said: “The cups have been a big hit with the customers who have used these, and we’ve also been using the cups as dessert bowls.”

The edible cup trial follows Air New Zealand’s recent switch to paper and corn coffee cups onboard all aircraft and in lounges.

Twiice co-founder Jamie Cashmore said: “It’s terrific that Air New Zealand has partnered with us to showcase to its customers and the world that a little bit of Kiwi ingenuity and innovation could have a really positive impact on the environment, while at the same time delivering a really cool and tasty customer experience.”