Dozens of Britons onboard a Princess Cruises ship, held off the coast of California owing to an outbreak of the coronavirus, could be flown home on Tuesday (10 March).
Grand Princess has been allowed to dock in Oakland after five days at sea under de facto quarantine after 19 crew members and two guests tested positive for Covid-19.
Guests, including 142 Brits, began disembarking on Monday (9 March) and US authorities expect the process to be completed on Tuesday.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office said it was working closely with US authorities to repatriate the British passengers onboard the ship.
"The US is currently planning for a flight to leave tomorrow evening [Tuesday], returning to the UK on Wednesday afternoon," said the FCO. "We remain in contact with all British nationals onboard and will continue to offer support."
Health secretary Matt Hancock added: "We will be repatriating Brits and we’re working with the Americans to ensure we can get them home safely.
"We have full confidence the American public health system will be able to help those individuals off the ship and onto planes to come home."
It is unclear at this stage whether any repatriated Britons will be taken to a medical facility to complete two weeks’ quarantine like those brought home from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the infection is thought to have originated, or whether they will be required to self-isolate.
The 2,400 passengers onboard the ship have been confined to their cabins since last Thursday (5 March).
Princess, meanwhile, has offered guests a full refund, covering their air travel, accommodation, ground transportation, pre-paid shore excursions and gratuities.
"In addition, guests will not be charged for any onboard incidental charges during the additional time onboard," said Princess in a statement.
The line will also provide guests future cruise credit equal to the cruise fare paid for the voyage, and has pledged to ensure crew members receive their designated gratuities despite refunding guests.