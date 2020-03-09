Grand Princess has been allowed to dock in Oakland after five days at sea under de facto quarantine after 19 crew members and two guests tested positive for Covid-19.



Guests, including 142 Brits, began disembarking on Monday (9 March) and US authorities expect the process to be completed on Tuesday.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office said it was working closely with US authorities to repatriate the British passengers onboard the ship.



"The US is currently planning for a flight to leave tomorrow evening [Tuesday], returning to the UK on Wednesday afternoon," said the FCO. "We remain in contact with all British nationals onboard and will continue to offer support."



Health secretary Matt Hancock added: "We will be repatriating Brits and we’re working with the Americans to ensure we can get them home safely.

"We have full confidence the American public health system will be able to help those individuals off the ship and onto planes to come home."