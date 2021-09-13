Shapps tweeted he was delighted to be reappointed during prime minister Boris Johnson’s far-reaching cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (15 September) which saw foreign secretary Dominic Raab relieved of his role.

He will be replaced by Liz Truss, with Raab taking up the post of justice secretary. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and home secretary Priti Patel, meanwhile, have also retained their roles.

There is no word yet on the future for tourism minister Nigel Huddleston, although if he retains his brief, he will serve under new culture minister Nadine Dorries, who replaces Oliver Dowden.

"Delighted to be reappointed by BorisJohnson as transport secretary," tweeted Shapps on Wednesday. "Transport is central to this Conservative government’s levelling up agenda and I’m looking forward to working with @transportgovuk to see this mission through."