Chris Cundall joined Great Little Breaks in 2019 after 23 years with Super Break

Great Little Breaks (GLB) is hopeful of launching its rail packaging platform to the trade this month.

Chris Cundall, GLB director of trade relations, said agent trials were ongoing and agreements in place with all main consortia and major independents, including Hays Travel.





The platform, which GLB had planned to launch prior to the pandemic, will allow agents to package rail, accommodation and tickets.



“In some ways, I’m glad we never did launch it,” said Cundall, who joined GLB in November 2019 after 23 years with Super Break. “It gave us more time to develop it and make it better than what we had at Super Break. It’s a massive opportunity to grow the trade part of our business.”



Cundall said enhancements included functionality to allow agents to apply clients’ rail card discounts. Contact centre training is under way, and staffing will be scaled to meet demand.



“We think it will take off,” said Cundall. “My feeling is we’re nearer the end [of Covid] than the start. Value, availability and protection – it’s such a strong message to go out with.”



GLB already has more than 1,000 agents registered to use its trade website, and around 10,000 following its Facebook page.



Beyond theatre tickets and attractions, Cundall said upcoming product highlights would include palace garden packages and concerts, when there is more certainty about how and when they will be able to take place.



GLB was launched to the trade “almost overnight” last summer when domestic leisure travel resumed, with sales through agents quickly topping 50%.



“We’re fortunate to be where we are,” said Cundall. “There is appetite for the UK like never before. So many agents want to work with us.”



Cundall added he hoped in 12 months’ time to have a sales team of four “if things go as expected”.