Greece could open up more quickly to source markets that inoculate their populations more quickly

Greece hopes that the UK’s “speedy” vaccination process could lead to the destination opening up to British visitors this summer.

The country’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis admitted that the opening up of Greece’s tourism industry would be “dependent on the pace of vaccination in our main markets”.





Mitsotakis said vaccination programmes would pave the way for holidaymakers to return to Greece and cited the UK and Israel as markets that were “leading the way” in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19.



He added that providing vaccination certificates would not be mandatory for visitors to the country this summer.



"I am a realist but I am also cautiously optimistic that we will do much better than last year," said Mitsotakis in an interview with news agency Reuters.