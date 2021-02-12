Could Greece reopen to Brits in May? (Credit: macpukpro / Unsplash)

Greece could reopen its borders to British tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as early as May.

The Times reports that Greece is ready to break with the European Union’s stance on a resumption of international tourist travel.



According to the paper, Greece is exploring what certification might be required, as well as the logistics of ensuring its tourism workforce is vaccinated and ready.



By contrast, the EU is hopeful of a unified resumption of non-essential foreign travel from outside the union.



The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned requiring vaccination for travel would breach international health rules.



Prime minister Boris Johnson has promised a review of vaccine certification in England, which will be lead by cabinet office minister Michael Gove.



The government has previously ruled out a formal vaccine passport regime, but has hinted certification could be introduced to open up certain parts of the economy.



Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahiwi, meanwhile, has said that if and where required by destinations, vaccine certification could be facilitated, as has health secretary Matt Hancock.