Tourism minister Haris Theoharis said he was hoping for a “semi-normal summer” for tourism (Credit: Stefania Chihaia/Unsplash)

Greece is in “preliminary discussions” with the UK over allowing vaccinated travellers entry without being tested for Covid-19.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today, tourism minister Haris Theoharis said his government were hoping for a “semi-normal summer” as the UK’s vaccination rollout continues.

All arrivals into Greece must currently show a negative Covid test taken within a 72-hour window, and arrivals from the UK also undergo a rapid test on arrival.

“Discussions are underway to see if it will be feasible,” Theoharis said, adding that he was “very hopeful that we can reach a solution".

However, he said Greece did not want to limit travel only to those who have been vaccinated.

“We hope this summer, with the vaccination programme underway, that the situation will be much better than what it is currently,” he added.