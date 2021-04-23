It is hoped Greece (pictured: Santorini) will make the UK government's 'green list' (Credit: Stefania Chihaia / Unsplash)

Greece is gearing up to formally welcome tourists from mid-May by lifting its inbound quarantine requirement for visitors from another seven countries.

Despite a surge in new Covid cases across Europe since the start of the year, Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week said the country was committed to reopening to tourists next month.



Tourism accounts for around 20% of Greece’s economic activity.



Restrictions on visitors from Australia, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Rwanda were lifted on Monday.



Arrivals will have to prove their negative Covid status upon arrival, either through a vaccine certificate or recent negative test for the infection.



It comes after Greece earlier this month signalled it would from 15 May reopen to visitors from other EU member states, along with tourists from the UK and the US.