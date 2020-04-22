Addressing the British media this week, Greek tourism minister Harry Theoharis told travellers not to expect the same experience at hotels, when visiting the beach, taking a dip in the pool, or getting their breakfast.



Social distancing will underpin some of the changes Greece is proposing, and Theoharis confirmed the country would insist on some pre-travel precautions and requirements.



“We do want people to come to Greece,” he told BBC Radio 4s Today programme. "We want to continue showing the kind of hospitality that we are very much known for."