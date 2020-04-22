Greece remains hopeful of salvaging at least some of the summer 2020 holiday season, but the country’s tourism minister has warned holidaymakers of "new rules" governing their stay – if they can travel at all.
Addressing the British media this week, Greek tourism minister Harry Theoharis told travellers not to expect the same experience at hotels, when visiting the beach, taking a dip in the pool, or getting their breakfast.
Social distancing will underpin some of the changes Greece is proposing, and Theoharis confirmed the country would insist on some pre-travel precautions and requirements.
“We do want people to come to Greece,” he told BBC Radio 4s Today programme. "We want to continue showing the kind of hospitality that we are very much known for."
EU tourism ministers met on Monday (27 April) to discuss new regulations, which could include immunity certificates, as well as pre-flight temperature and blood tests.
Speaking to the Guardian, Theoharis said Greece would push for "a common set of EU rules" that make economic and pragmatic sense. "If you can only fly with 10 people on a plane to be deemed sage, then obviously there will be no flight."
Theoharis added there would be "specific new rules" for hotels, beaches, pools, breakfast buffets and tour buses, with health and safety placed at the forefront of any decision making.
Tourism accounts for 20% of Greece’s GDP and underpins one in five jobs, and Theoharis believes the country could yet still welcome up to a third of the number of arrivals it hosted last year.
“Once measures are relaxed, a good month will be required to prepare the ground for the [tourism] engine to get started,” Theoharis told the Guardian. “Tour operators are waiting and hoping we can come up with the right rules so that we can start bringing visitors in. We have to strike the right balance."
In his BBC interview, he added: "The issue that is very important as we start thinking of the way out of the crisis is how to allow travel and do this in a responsible way."