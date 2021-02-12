Theoharis said Greece's plans would look to 'dovetail' with the UK's Covid roadmap (Credit: Stefania Chihaia / Unsplash)

Greece’s tourism minister has confirmed Brits will be able to travel to the country this summer irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.

Haris Theoharis confirmed to ITV News on Wednesday (24 February) there would be no self-isolation requirement for those looking to head to Greece this summer, with vaccination and pre-departure testing likely to be considered sufficient to mitigate the risk posed by Covid-19.



"We feel vaccination means someone with the required certificates, which will be issued by the government, will mean you don’t need to have a negative test before the flight," said Theoharis.



"But it doesn’t mean only vaccinated people can travel. We still have the option of a negative test for those who haven’t had a vaccine."